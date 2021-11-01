Fatal crash on Haleakala Highway leaves one woman dead

Makawao, Maui (KHON2) — After a single-car crash happened on Haleakala Highway on Sunday night, at Makawao on Maui, a 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), the woman was driving a 1941 Ford Woody Station Wagon towards Kula when her vehicle crossed the grass median and flipped over.

The driver was identified as Linda Howlett. A 76-year-old passenger was taken to the nearest hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD said a preliminary investigation shows mechanical failure may have contributed to the crash. The investigation is ongoing.