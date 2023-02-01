HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31 around 5:30 p.m. police said a flatbed truck was driving northbound on Mokapu Saddle Road.

As the truck was trying to turn right on Kapaa Quarry Road it was rear-ended by a 50-year-old bicyclist.

According to HPD, the bicyclist was thrown into the road.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.