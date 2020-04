HONOLULU (KHON2) — All lanes on the H-2 freeway southbound have been closed between Ka Uka Boulevard and the Waianae exit on Saturday, April 4.

According to officials with the Honolulu Police Department, this closure was prompted by a fatal accident.

The Honolulu Fire Department was also on scene to extricate someone from their vehicle.

It was not made clear to what caused the accident.

We will update this post as more information is made available.