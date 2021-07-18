Fastest yachts leave California shores to compete in 2021 Transpac Yacht Race

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The fastest 19 boats in the Transpac Yacht Race started their journey at Point Fermin in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 17.

Organizers say the 2,225-mile race is expected be a record-breaker if any of the boats get to the finish line in Honolulu on Thursday, July. 22.

The boats launched on three different dates to an effort to make it easier for the boats to finish in the same timeframe. The slower boats started ahead of the July 17 start date.

Here is a breakdown of how many boats started the race.



Tuesday, July 13 — seven boats started

Friday, July 16 — 15 boats started

Saturday, July 17 — 19 boats started

A team with Hawaii ties is amongst the race leaders on Saturday. This team was in the first group to leave California on Tuesday, July 13. The Ho’Okolohe is skippered by Cecil Rossi. Hawaii-based local sailors aboard include Fuzz, his son Fizz and Travis Foster. Ho’okolohe is a member of both the Waikiki Yacht Club and the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco. Cecil and Alyson Rossi’s Farr 57 Ho’Okolohe is the closest to Hawaii so far. The team reported a rough, night with one good squall in the morning, They also said they saw “an amazing full rainbow on the bow after and it looked like an arch that we were aiming for. We thought of Gordo (former shipmate) calling us through the gap.”

This year 41 boats have entered the race.

Transpac Yacht Race was inspired by King David Kalakaua. He invited others to race with him. The first race was on won on July 4, 1889 by King Kalakaua with his boat named the Healani. He held a gathering after the race at his boat house. The Challenge Trophy, as he called it, was filled with champagne and passed around for all to enjoy. That is how the the trophy’s name the Kalakaua Cup came about.

To follow the boats visit https://yb.tl/transpac2021. The positions have been delayed by four hours, except when within 200 miles of the finish, where they revert to real-time tracking.