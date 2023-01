HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has shut down Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukama and Hakimo road.

HPD shut down this area of the highway due to an SUV that crashed into a wooden pole in Maili.

Expect delays in the area as HPD is working to redirect traffic.

This is an ongoing incident.