HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farrington Highway westbound lanes starting at Maipalaoa bridge in Maili will be fully closed due to the installation of new drain lines and relocating overhead lines.

According to the Hawaii Department of Transportation, the closure will start on Monday, Sept. 26 and is expected to end on Wednesday, Oct 12.

Work will happen on weekdays starting at 8:30 a.m. through 2 p.m.

During the closure, traffic will be contraflowed to the eastbound lanes for one lane to be open in each direction.

The Maipalaoa Bridge Replacement project is estimated to be completed by May 2023, according to HDOT.