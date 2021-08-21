Police investigate shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Waianae shooting, Waianae, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Waianae area by Lualualei Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 21.

EMS treated a 24-year-old man for head injuries and said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Medical officials could not confirm if the 24-year-old’s injuries were due to a gunshot wound.

Eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway was diverted onto Leihoku Street due to an ongoing police investigation in the Lualualei Beach Park area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

  • Waianae shooting, Waianae, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
  • Waianae shooting, Waianae, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
  • Waianae shooting, Waianae, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021
  • Waianae shooting, Waianae, Hawaii, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

One left, eastbound lane of Farrington Highway was opened up at about 1:10 p.m. and all lanes were reopened by 2:10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories