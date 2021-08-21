Police investigate shooting near Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Waianae area by Lualualei Beach Park on Saturday, Aug. 21.

EMS treated a 24-year-old man for head injuries and said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Medical officials could not confirm if the 24-year-old’s injuries were due to a gunshot wound.

Eastbound traffic on Farrington Highway was diverted onto Leihoku Street due to an ongoing police investigation in the Lualualei Beach Park area around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

One left, eastbound lane of Farrington Highway was opened up at about 1:10 p.m. and all lanes were reopened by 2:10 p.m.