Farrington High students design christmas ornaments for Hawaii tree in nation’s capitol

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Students in digital media, drawing and painting and general art classes at Farrington High School designed 13 ornaments depicting life in Hawaii. The theme for the 2020 National Christmas Tree, which will be on display in Washington D.C.’s President’s Park, was ‘what makes your state special?’

Students from 56 schools across the country designed one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display in President’s Park. The unique ornaments will adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National Christmas Tree. The trees represent each U.S. state, territory and the District of Columbia as part of the “America Celebrates” ornament display.

This year, several ornaments from each school will also be displayed inside the White House.

Students used state flowers and depictions of notable landmarks to create their ornament.

Here is what the Hawaii ornaments look like:



Courtesy: Christine Ho / Farrington High School



The ornaments will remain on display from Dec. 1 through Jan. 1, 2021.

