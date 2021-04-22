Farrington High School to offer virtual production of ‘The Little Mermaid’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farrington High School will be offering their stage production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” starting Friday, April 23.

Those who would like to watch can stay right where they are instead of having to go to the school’s theater.

Farrington High School’s Performing Arts Center successfully brought students and staff together to continue their spring production despite the pandemic.

Actors had to push themselves to learn and practice their parts individually online.

“You know, when you’re singing online, you cannot have everyone on mute because the delay,” says Miguel Cadoy, III, Director of Choirs at Farrington High School. “So, I had to trust that they were practicing on their own. I had to create rehearsal tracks for everyone and then choreography, you know, they’re all in their small spaces, in their bedrooms, in their living rooms, trying to learn how to dance.”

The actors got together in small groups once in person learning resumed, but the challenges continued.

“There’s no experience like a live show feeling the energy,” says Cadoy. “Same with the students, too. We had to make sure they were pushing forth energy to a camera because they don’t receive the energy back from the audience like they would normally do.”

The school’s first-ever virtual production came together after months of hard work and one chance to film.

“Throughout this pandemic, entertainment has been a lifeline for everyone, you know, watching Netflix, watching movies at home,” says Cadoy. “With the arts being cut, theaters being closed down, that’s a part of the society that we lost during the pandemic, and its slowly coming back.”

Tickets for the “The Little Mermaid” are available now online.

The money will go back to the Performing Arts Center.

For more on show times and how to buy tickets, click here.