Farrington graduate earns diploma, associate degree with early college program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Graduation season is underway as students are being recognized for their accomplishments.

One student in particular got praise for going above and beyond.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Vanessa Pascua not only got her high school diploma, but also an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts when she graduated from Farrington High School during the week of Monday, May 17.

Pascua used the early college program to receive over 60 college credits to earn the degree.

“It’s a great way for students to great a head start, and it’s a general idea of how the college really is, it’s just worth it, it’ll be worth it in the end,” Pascua said.

“Every semester she kept going, you know, she kept persevering,” said Regan Honda, Farrington college counselor. “And here we are today, it’s pretty unbelievable for sure. Yeah, we’re all so proud of her.”

Pascua is now looking to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Business. Those who are interested in the Department of Education’s Dual Credit programs can click here.