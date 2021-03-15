FarmLovers Kakaako Farmers Market announces new and expanded location

Kakaako Farmers Market Makai (919 Ala Moana Blvd)

Courtesy: FarmLovers Markets

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FarmLovers Kakaako Farmers Market announced its new and expanded location on Monday, March 15.

Hundreds of booths will be selling local produce, artisan foods and wares at 919 Ala Moana Blvd. and 210 Ward Ave. Free parking will be available across the street and at Fisherman’s Wharf. 

Fried mochi balls, gluten-free baked goods, hand-pulled noodles, fresh plant-based milks, Hawaiian roasted coffee, fresh dim sum and sugarcane juice are among the food choices being offered.

Local artisans also sell their items every week from handcrafted jewelry to home decor and textiles. Everything is locally made.

Below is the schedule for FarmLovers Farmers’ Markets:

  • FarmLovers Market at Haleiwa 
    59-864 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa – at Waimea Valley
    Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • FarmLovers Market at Kakaako 
    Ala Moana Blvd @ Ward Ave. 
    Makai: 919 Ala Moana Blvd. 
    Mauka: 210 Ward Ave.
    Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • FarmLovers Market at Pearlridge 
    98-1005 Moanalua Road, Aiea Pearlridge Center- Uptown near Macy’s
    Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • FarmLovers Market at KailuaTown 
    120 Hekili St., Kailua @ Pali Lanes
    Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

