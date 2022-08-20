HONOLULU (KHON2) — Farmers can buy farm lots at the price of $109,000.00 per acre.

Realtor Peter Savio launched Ohana Farm Parcels by Savio Realty Limited. Through this effort he has been offering farmers a chance to buy two to five acres of farm land in Central Oahu.

The fee simple farm lots were previously used by Aloun Farms.

Interested farmers can attend a presentation for more information from 10 a.m. to noon at the Haleiwa side of Dole Plantation, Kam. Highway at Paalaa Uka Road in Wahiawa on the following days:

Saturday, Aug. 20

Sunday, Aug. 21

Saturday, Aug. 27

Sunday, Aug. 28

Open houses will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 20 to Sept. 11.

The open house on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21 will be located at the Haleiwa side of Dole Plantation, Kam. Highway at Paalaa Uka Road in Wahiawa.

A lot selection will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4.

For more information, visit the Ohana Farm Parcels website.