Farmers Insurance Hawaii donates car to family in need

Farmers Insurance Hawaii is spreading aloha by donating a car to a family in need. This is all thanks to the “Rides for Hope” program. The program’s mission is to donate cars to deserving families across the nation. Michelle and her family were the first Hawaii residents to receive a donation.

The mother of 10 says her new ride will be a big help and she’s thankful her family was chosen. “This is truly an honor for me and my family. I never would’ve imagined receiving this, but I am truly blessed. I am so truly blessed.”

Melanie Joseph, Farmers Insurance Hawaii marketing manager: “Farmers Insurance Hawaii is just so honored to have this opportunity to provide a donation of a vehicle to this family and we’re just grateful to have this impact on her and her life.”

Michelle says this donation comes at a great time. She’ll be starting college in the fall, so the car will help her and the kids commute to and from school.