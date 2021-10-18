Fans in stands mean money for University of Hawai’i

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The countdown is on until the ‘Bows return to Manoa, and the University of Hawai’i (UH) Manoa’s bookstore is gearing up the first home game with fans in the stands.

The bookstore hopes that allowing spectators back to the games will give them a boost in business. Without sports for over a year, the bookstore is down about 60% on revenue compared to pre-COVID numbers.

So they’re ready to debut new designs just in time for the remainder of the football season. The bookstore says it’s already feeling optimistic about the future while seeing a slight increase in demand.

“Hoodies are really popular with our students here so I think they are getting ready for that and our online website also is seeing an increase in demand for UH gear and again that’s just the fans getting ready to support our football athletes and the university as a whole,” UH, Bookstore Assistant Director Staci Yoshihara said.

As a heads up, UH said the H-zone will not be set up at the first home game in Manoa this coming Saturday. The bookstore is encouraging fans to grab their gear ahead of the game, online or in-person at UH.