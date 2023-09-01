HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s set to be an exciting night for the Rainbow Warriors as they face Stanford in their home opener.

The game hasn’t even started yet and fans are already impressed.

The Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex got a makeover during the offseason and capacity went from 9,000 to 1,500 and a special piece of Aloha Stadium has made its way here too.

It’s the second season in the Timmy Chang era and fans are pumped to cheer on the home team.

“We came here last year same seats and everything and the people in the back go you guys are loud,” said Rainbow Warrior fan Debbie Noguchi alongside Charlie Oyama. “We’ve gone for how many years?”

“35 years and never missed a game,” replied Oyama.

“It’s so exciting Timmy Chang has surely brought the culture back to football and we’re so excited about coming we love the pregame that’s why we came early to watch the entertainment,” said Laura Fujimoto, another UH fan.

Kick-off is set for 5 p.m. and a reminder only small clear bags are allowed in — no outside drinks or food.