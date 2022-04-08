HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fans lined up Friday evening at the Waikiki Shell to see Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R. take the stage. This is just one of many big headliner concerts coming up and the buzz is back for live events.

Thousands of fans came from near and far Friday.

“I flew in from Kauai and I got in last night and we just got here today and I’m really excited I couldn’t wait I’ve been waiting all week,” said Talia Akau from Kauai.

Others are looking forward to a family night out.

“We’re very excited and I’m so excited to bring my daughter, she’s 16 so this is a special night for us,” said Tee from Manoa.

This show is just one of many big events coming to Hawaii. Smokey Robinson will serenade fans at the Waikiki Shell next Saturday. New Kids on the Block will be hitting the stage in August at the Blaisdell and there’s a full calendar over at Blue Note Hawaii.

“We are also jam-packed with shows and a lot of shows that had been postponed multiple times, they’re finally able to come back to the islands,” said Martha Seroogy from Blue Note Hawaii. “So we’re just really excited to have full capacity and to be bringing back all of these artists.”

BAMP Project said it’s set to be a stacked year. This weekend alone, BAMP Project has four shows over three days on three islands.

With so many concerts on the way comes the need for sound and lighting. Mystical Sounds and Productions said they’re booking up.

“I mean for two and a half years, we just have bills, nothing but bills and stress,” said Joe Ho. “So right now, our job is to make people happy. I’m glad we’re able to do that and we can make some money on the side.”

Hawaii residents are just happy to be singing and dancing together again.

“I love it. Pure joy! It’s so wonderful to see people again and being together. That’s what Hawaii is all about oneness and aloha,” said Tee.