Fans are back for the PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

After nearly two years, fans are back in the stands for the PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii.

Dallis Ontiveros went live with more on what to know on restrictions and the experience.

To learn more about the Sony Open in Hawaii, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories

Bears could be without 3 coordinators when they host Vikings
January 20 2022 08:33 pm