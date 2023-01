HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kevin Hart is scheduled to perform in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena.

According to the comedian and actor’s website Honolulu was recently added to his Kevin Hart: Reality Check tour.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Presale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. using the code COMEDY.

Check for tickets to the event here.