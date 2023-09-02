HONOLULU (KHON2) — Clyde Wakida, 74, of Lahaina was identified by the county several weeks ago. The family spoke with KHON2 News to take a journey back in time to remember him and their beloved plantation town.

So many families are grieving the loss of loved ones. The Wakida family is one of them and they believe Clyde stayed behind to try and protect the house he built with his own hands decades ago.

The Wakida name is well known in Lahaina. Clyde’s father Shegish worked at a pioneer mill in the 1930s. He became a tennis star and is even in the Hawaii sports hall of fame – the tennis courts on Front Street are named after him.

Clyde followed his father’s shoes and took to the sport which ultimately led him to the love of his life.

“I watched Clyde serve and oh my god he was magnificent when he served. Oh he was just gorgeous and we married in ’77,” said Penny Wakida, Clyde’s wife.

Clyde worked in construction and helped build many of the buildings that made Lahaina so unique.

The house we lost was custom-built by my husband every piece of tile and molding that was his baby,” said Penny.

Clyde and Penny were at their Puapihi Street home when the smoke quickly closed in.

“But I evacuated and I think my husband was ready to follow me,” said Penny.

“I think once dad knew mom and the dog were safe he stayed back to protect his most prized possession which was the house,” said Alexa Hanohano, Clyde’s daughter.

The following morning a family member found Clyde’s truck still in the driveway.

“He would make these fabulous family dinners and I want so badly to be able to go home and sit in his chair or his favorite spot on the couch and we don’t have that,” said Hanohano.

“There’s so much I miss about my dad, everything about him, sometimes it’s not until someone is gone to you realize the little things you miss about them too,” said Nick Wakida, Clyde’s son.

“What can you say when you lose your husband? I miss the little things, I miss everything,” said Penny.

Penny said driving through Lahaina today is equally as tragic.

She is also a Lahaina Restoration Foundation director and hopes they can recreate what’s been lost.

“I looked at Wahikuli and it looked like a graveyard with a bunch of tombstones,” said Penny.

“A lot of it is gone and a lot of it will be pics and books and memories,” Penny continued. “And that’s it, that’s what we and West Maui grieve is the loss of our culture, the loss of our whole way of life, not just our house we lost our whole culture or it feels like that.”

A GoFundMe was started for Clyde and Penny but the Wakidas turned it into a scholarship fund for current and future Lahainaluna students. Click here to find out how you can support.