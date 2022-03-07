HONOLULU (KHON2) — A call for change from some Hawaii Kai residents after a string of car crashes on their street.

The most recent happened just a few weeks ago with a truck nearly plowing through a home.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“About 4:30 a.m. after I finished feeding, and we heard this loud sound,” said Kaori Uyesugi, who is the mother of a baby daughter. “We immediately thought that something bad happened. If we didn’t have the fence then for sure we would’ve had the damage inside the house.”

Many neighbors say speeding is a huge problem on this stretch of road. Back in 2019 a man and dog were hit in the crosswalk, killing the dog.

It’s a scary thought for Kaori as she watches her 9-month-old daughter.

“Even like during the daytime when I’m walking her and holding her to get the mail,” Uyesugi said. “Even the cars passing through so fast that I do get scared all of the time.”

This is also not the first time that this has happened this year. Directly across the street right in front of a 25 mile per hour speed limit sign, a car collision sent a vehicle through a fence, down an embankment, and into a ditch.

“This is the second accident within a month that we’ve had, right across from the house. The first accident involved four cars,” Uyesugi said.

Kamilo Iki Elementary School has the section of Hawaii Kai Drive slow to 20 m.p.h. during school hours, but Uyesugi says drivers are still speeding.

“I see kids all of the time before school, after school, from the bus stop,” Uyesugi said. “They’re just so vulnerable. They’re just walking thinking that it’s pretty safe but the truth is the cars are dangerous.”

Now the family is teaming up with other members of the neighborhood to make Hawaii Kai Dr. a continuous 25 m.p.h. zone, instead of increasing to 35 MPH through their stretch of the road.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services declined an interview Monday, as did the Honolulu Police Department, but DTS Deputy Director Jon Nouchi said in a statement “DTS urges all users of our roadways to travel with safety. Always be attentive to your surroundings, follow the rules of the road, and most importantly, slow down: speed kills. Drive, walk, and bike with aloha,”