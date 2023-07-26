HONOLULU (KHON2) — A kind person with a big, sweet heart is how the family of 17-year-old Yohan Choi will remember their beloved boy.

Hawaii police said Yohan died on Monday, July 24 while spearfishing off Kailua-Kona.

KHON2 spoke to Yohan’s sister, who sent a video that he took while spearfishing. Esther Choi said Yohan being a beachgoer is an understatement.

“[He] loved the ocean. He surfed. He’s been spearfishing a lot instead of surfing. So, going spearfishing, diving like that, that definitely was part of his life,” Esther said.

According to police, Yohan and three others went out into the ocean around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Three of them came back by 4:30 p.m., but not Yohan.

A search was launched, but Yohan was found unresponsive on the ocean floor and pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital. Esther told KHON2 that he was about to enter his senior year of high school and started to look forward to college.

“He was taking multiple AP classes; he was in STEM,” Esther said. “He was recently telling me that he wished that he worked harder in freshman year. No, he definitely worked hard.”

The family found some solace through community support. A GoFundMe that was set up to raise money for end-of-life costs, and a service for Yohan has already raked in more than double what was asked.

“He was a person with such a big heart, such a sweet, sweet, big heart,” Esther said. “And it is very encouraging for us to see that did make a difference in people; and I think, he’ll be thankful because it’s one of– it’s been one of the biggest comforts that seeing how many lives that Yohan touched at such a young age of 17.”

Yohan’s mother Michelle sent KHON2 a statement: