HONOLULU (KHON2) — A kind person with a big, sweet heart is how the family of 17-year-old Yohan Choi will remember their beloved boy.
Hawaii police said Yohan died on Monday, July 24 while spearfishing off Kailua-Kona.
KHON2 spoke to Yohan’s sister, who sent a video that he took while spearfishing. Esther Choi said Yohan being a beachgoer is an understatement.
“[He] loved the ocean. He surfed. He’s been spearfishing a lot instead of surfing. So, going spearfishing, diving like that, that definitely was part of his life,” Esther said.
According to police, Yohan and three others went out into the ocean around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, July 24. Three of them came back by 4:30 p.m., but not Yohan.
A search was launched, but Yohan was found unresponsive on the ocean floor and pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital. Esther told KHON2 that he was about to enter his senior year of high school and started to look forward to college.
“He was taking multiple AP classes; he was in STEM,” Esther said. “He was recently telling me that he wished that he worked harder in freshman year. No, he definitely worked hard.”
The family found some solace through community support. A GoFundMe that was set up to raise money for end-of-life costs, and a service for Yohan has already raked in more than double what was asked.
“He was a person with such a big heart, such a sweet, sweet, big heart,” Esther said. “And it is very encouraging for us to see that did make a difference in people; and I think, he’ll be thankful because it’s one of– it’s been one of the biggest comforts that seeing how many lives that Yohan touched at such a young age of 17.”
Yohan’s mother Michelle sent KHON2 a statement:
“We are all grateful for everyone’s support and prayers. Yohan’s passing was really unexpected and hit us hard. Although we may not see the purpose or God’s plan for this tragedy, we firmly believe that his death wasn’t pointless at all. He had a greater purpose, and that was to share the word of God with everyone he encountered. We’re missionaries at YWAM and seeing the impact he made during his time with us gives us comfort and strength to carry on. We find peace in knowing that he’s now in heaven with God, looking over us as we continue our journey. Even though we miss him dearly, his life’s mission motivates us to keep spreading God’s love and faith, just like he did. Yohan’s spirit lives on, and we feel blessed to have known him and to carry his legacy forward.
We hope everyone takes this time to reach out to their loved ones and say how much you love and appreciate them because our time here is not promised. Thank you for everyone’s kind words.“Michelle Choi, Yohan’s mother