Family sees humpback whale and calf up close in Maui waters

MAKENA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A Maui family out for a paddle over the weekend got an unexpected treat.

Darren Fryer of Makena says he and his parents paddled out on a double-hull canoe.

They were about a mile offshore just sitting there when all of a sudden a mother humpback whale and her calf paid them a visit.

The pair showing off their breeching skills several times.

“We actually paddled may be two or three different times didn’t see anything,” Darren Fryer, Maui resident said. “I wasn’t expecting to see much. Then all of a sudden it just popped out of nowhere really. We were out there just sitting in the water 30 minutes just a mile out to sea letting whales come check us out.”

It’s currently whale season here in Hawaii, when the animals come to breed, give birth and nurse their young.

Humpback whales are protected by state and federal laws, which prohibit anyone from approaching them within 100 yards.

If a whale approaches you, you’re told to stay still and wait for the whale to move away.