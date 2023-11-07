HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Haleiwa family is pleading for help after a 66-year-old man was attacked near their home. The man has no recollection of the incident and the family is looking for witnesses to find out what happened.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Bobby Dawson was walking home from a nearby restaurant in Haleiwa on Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. when all of a sudden he blacked out.

“Next thing you know I was dragging myself out of the ground wondering why I can’t see out of my right eye and I touched it and it was just bleeding,” said Bobby.

He was in the hospital for four days. He said doctors told him he has lost vision on his right eye permanently. He also has a bruise on the top of his head.

“We knew at that point that somebody had attacked him. We just don’t know who and we’re just asking the public to come out and help us find out what happened to him,” said Cynthia Dawson, Bobby’s wife.

The family wondered at first if Bobby had just fallen on his own, but they said doctors told him that the injuries are not consistent with falling.

“When we went to the hospital and the emergency doctor saw him, he said this is indicative of a blunt force trauma,” said Cynthia.

The family said nothing was stolen. Bobby still had his wallet, cell phone, and keys with him. The family believes that whoever did this might’ve gotten spooked and just left.

“8:30 at night, there’s cars going back-and-forth on this road and nobody has seen anything?” said Bobby.

Their son has been combing the neighborhood to see if anyone has seen anything or of any surveillance cameras might have caught the incident.

“It begs the question then, why else would someone beat an old man senseless on the sidewalk at 8:30 at night if you’re not gonna rob him?” said Brandon Goodknight, Bobby’s son.

The family said they are shaken by the attack, and will keep looking for answers until they find out who did this.

“Come forward, let us know what happened that night. This is our community that we live in. We love this place. We love the people in this town and we want to feel safe. And at this point, I do not feel safe,” said Cynthia.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HPD is investigating the case as an assault and there are no suspects at this time.