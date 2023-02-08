HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

“We were sleeping not even maybe like two-three feet away from where our bed is at. It went right through that wall,” said Tyler Ramelb a resident of the home on Pono Street.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Ramelb said he and his wife were sleeping during the time of the incident.

“We were just all in a panic seeing this boulder in our room,” said Ramelb.

While it is not confirmed if the incidents are related, this is the third rockfall reported in the past two weeks on Oahu.

The first reported incident happened on Saturday night, Jan. 28, captured on film, when a boulder rolled through a home in Palolo.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Then on Sunday morning, Feb. 5, Kamehameha Highway was closed in both directions due to falling rocks fronting Waimea Bay.