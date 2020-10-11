Family rescued after their catamaran flipped over off Lanikai Beach

by: KHON2 Web Staff

KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man and his children were taken safely to shore on Saturday afternoon after their catamaran flipped over off of Lanikai Beach.

According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, the catamaran flipped over about 500 yards offshore. Luckily for them, it happened just before lifeguards clocked out for the day at 5:30 p.m.

A bystander took the children to the beach while lifeguards brought the man and the catamaran to shore.

None of them required medical assistance.

