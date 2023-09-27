HONOLULU (KHON2) — An Ewa Beach family is pleading for help to find out who shot their dog with a BB gun. They believe whoever it was came back a few days later to do it again, putting the dog’s health in serious jeopardy.

Ziggy, an English Bulldog hasn’t been himself in the past week. At two years old, he’s normally a bundle of energy and loves playing with the kids. His family initially thought he had some kind of infection, until they found BB gun pellets inside his wounds.

“This was the first one, you can see it’s kind of getting healed,” said Domonique Boudreau, Ziggy’s owner.

That was disturbing enough. But then they found fresh wounds a few days later.

“I woke up and he had a new one right in his paw and he had more. And then just last night we found three more, so whoever is doing this, it’s more than one occasion, they came back,” said Boudreau.

Ziggy normally likes to stay outside during the day and he stays in a cage. The family says whoever did this must’ve gotten really up close when they shot him multiple times.

“It’s kind of like violating, terrifying to know that there’s somebody that can keep coming here,” said Boudreau.

Boudreau says there are several more BB’s inside his body that need to be taken out. But the priority for the vet right now is to take out what’s causing his nose to constantly bleed. Boudreau worries that Ziggy’s health is deteriorating.

“I don’t wanna find him dead. I don’t want my kids to find him dead, I don’t want my babies to find him dead, that’s just…” she said.

She has no idea who would do this and why?

“I hope if they see this, I hope that you know that you’re causing harm. It’s not just a game, it’s not just a pellet gun, you’re hurting him, you’re hurting our family,” said Boudreau.

Even the kids are having a hard time dealing with it.

“She went to school and she was crying and the teacher called me and she’s like what’s going on at home? And I’m like no, no, don’t worry, my dog is getting shot, so then we kind of had to update everybody and let them know,” said Boudreau.

HPD has opened a first degree animal cruelty case, which is a felony. The family has started a Go Fund Me page because Ziggy has multiple procedures ahead of him. Here’s the link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/SaveZiggyboyshotbyBBgun.