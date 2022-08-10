HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family pleads for help finding the person who killed 25-year-old Aria Ronquillo on the H2 freeway. Her father, Dennis Ronquillo, still can’t believe she’s gone.

“She was the joy of our life,” Ronquillo said choking back tears. “She was a good person, not just a good daughter, a good woman, a good friend, but she was a really good person.”

But Ronquillo said the scariest thing is her 3-year-old son is not going to have his mother anymore.

According to police, her body was found along the H2 freeway south bound near Ka Uka Boulevard by a passerby around 4 A.M. August 6. The victim of an apparent hit and run.

Her family is tormented by grief and not knowing what happened.

“I pray she died quickly so she didn’t suffer I don’t want her to suffer,” Ronquillo said as tears rolled down his face.

KHON asked, “Do you know what she was doing on the road that night?”



“No we don’t,” Ronquillo said. “We’re asking that question, why she was on the road?”

Ronquillo said she’d been gone for two days before she was killed.

They are urging anyone with information to contact police.

“Please come forward and let us have closure so we can lay my daughter to rest properly,” said Ronquillo.

Ronquillo said he can forgive the person who hit his daughter, he’s just asking they come forward so he and his family can have closure.

“Just think about your family and yourself, would you want this to happen to you?” Ronquillo asked. “Stop waiting, looking over your shoulder and know that if you just take the time and give my family rest and peace you’ll have some peace and rest yourself.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.