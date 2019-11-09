Family of victim in fatal 2018 machete attack files lawsuit against Queen Kaahumanu Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lawsuit was filed this week by the family of the victim in a fatal machete attack at a mall restroom in 2018.

Our partners at Maui Now obtained a copy of the suit.

It says the stabbing that killed Alex Cerezo was the third stabbing incident inside a second-story bathroom at the Queen Kaahumanu Center since 2011.

The suit says the mall didn’t do enough to improve security after the incidents.

Queen Kaahumanu Center, the security company that serves the mall, the County of Maui, and the convicted stabber Kumulipo Sylva are all named in the suit.