Family of teen fatally shot by police in McCully files wrongful death lawsuit against City, HPD officers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The grandmother and mother of 16-year-old Iremamber Sykap filed a wrongful death lawsuit on Friday, May 21, against the City and County of Honolulu and the Honolulu police officers involved in his shooting death on April 5.

Police say Sykap was driving a stolen car that was linked to a crime spree before he drove it into the Kalakaua Stream. The others in the car ranged in age from 14 to 22.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The lawsuit alleges that officers have been harassing and threatening family members. It also says police are withholding information about the shooting. The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief.

“They’ve been calling grandma and the mom. They’ve been going by their house and making threats,” attorney Eric Seitz said on Friday. “Among them, threats that if the other brothers don’t turn themselves in and cooperate with the authorities, that they’re going to end up dead as well.”

In other instances, the family says police have waited outside the mortuary on the day of Sykap’s funeral and harassed people who attended the vigil site.

“I believe these police officers who were engaged in the shooting are legitimately concerned they may face criminal charges,” said Seitz.

Seitz said the family has received a death certificate, which says Sykap died of multiple gunshot wounds, but they are still waiting on the autopsy report, medical records and police evidence.

The Honolulu Police Department has said it will not release body camera footage since juveniles were involved. Spokeswoman Sarah Yoro says the department also won’t release 911 recordings.

On Monday, May 17, Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office anticipates to complete their independent investigation within the next 30 to 60 days. They are also investigating the officer-involved shooting of Lindani Myeni.

If the investigations conclude that the shootings were justified, Alm will hold a news conference to explain the evidence and intends to release it, including forensic reports, witness statements, 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.