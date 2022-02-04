Family of Pearl City man found unresponsive on road asking for public’s help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Raymond Banda III, a 38-year-old male, was found unresponsive in the middle of the road on Sunday morning, Jan. 30.

Raymond’s family said the former Army Ranger and Pearl City resident loves fitness and staying in shape. He normally went on runs near his home.

“He also hiked a lot, and he’s just really into the outdoors and he lives nearby at Century Park Plaza so it made sense to me that that’s where he was running,” said Raymond’s best friend Alyson Yogi.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said they received a call around 4:30 a.m. that Sunday for an injured male near Moanalua Loop and Kaonohi Street.

EMS said the male was found unresponsive on the road.

Raymond did not have his wallet on him during his run and was transferred to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition.

He was identified as a John Doe at the hospital for two days until his mother in Texas got a phone call.

“The man on the phone asked me if my son had run for a senate seat in Hawaii and I said, ‘yes, he did, and that’s my son,’” explained Raymond’s mother Laura Banda. “And he asked if he had any other immediate family members.”

The doctor told her Raymond was brought in with head trauma, a broken leg and was on a breathing tube and in a coma. His mother said doctors originally believed her son was assaulted.

“Then the more they investigated, they realized it was probably a hit and run because all his injuries are on the left-hand side,” explained Laura. “And so then he asked me for permission to you know, do medical procedures and stuff that they needed to do.”

The former Army Ranger remains at Queen’s and can respond to nurse requests, and he can move his toes and squeeze hands when asked to.

“They’re weaning him off some of the medications so they can eventually let him breathe on his own and remove the ventilator, so we’re hoping and praying that he will wake up, but he is still in a coma,” Laura said.

EMS and the Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said they do not know how Raymond was injured. HPD initiated an injured care case on Jan. 30, and the family is asking for people or businesses nearby to see if cameras might have caught the incident.

They also want to thank the good Samaritans who helped.

“If people in the area where he was found if they have home surveillance, and they could look at the cameras and see if they see anything, or recorded anything,” Laura pleaded.

Yogi started crying when thinking about the two good Samaritans who called emergency officials when they found him.

“I would want to thank them for being there for him, you know, and, it may have saved his life to have such a quick response and to be able to get to the hospital so quickly,” Yogi said.

Raymond was the University of Hawaii at Manoa Student Government Association president when he was there and was also part of the Union Veterans Group. He ran for state Senate District 18 – Mililani, Waikele, Kunia, as a Libertarian several years ago.

Anyone with information on the incident should call HPD.