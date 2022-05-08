HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of a California man who has been missing on Maui came to Hana to help find him.

The Maui Police Department described him as being 6-foot-tall and weighing about 165 pounds. The family said he has brown, graying hair.

The family is asking the public to share any video facing the road in Hana that has someone matching his description between Sunday May 1 between 6:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Thomas Lockhart, 61, was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 2, after he failed to return from his jog, according to Maui Police Department.

Lockhart was last seen on Sunday, May 1, around 6:30 a.m. at a Kipahulu Valley farm where he was staying at.

If you have the video, save it and share a copy with the family via email findtomlockhart@gmail.com or by phone 325-261-3189.

His daughters Madeline and Caroline Lockhart and his nephew Dieterich Lawson along with other friends and family are assisting in the search.

The family said he was last seen wearing running shorts, and blue orange running shoes.

National Park Rangers began their search with the aid of an Air 1 helicopter and police at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

Thomas Lockhart, 61, from California (left) was reported missing by his family on Monday, May 2, after he failed to return from his jog, according to Maui Police Department. From left: Thomas Lockhart, his mom Louise Lockhart, his father Robert Lockhart, his nephew Dieterich Lawson, and his sister Carole Lockhart. (Courtesy: Lockhart family)

Anyone with information on Lockhart’s whereabouts should call (808) 244-6400 or call 911 and refer to MPD#22-014058.

