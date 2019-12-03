Family of missing Makakilo man remains hopeful

A desperate plea for help from the family of a Makakilo man, missing for nearly a week. Seventy-six-year-old Milton Ishii has dementia and needs to take his medication daily. But his family remains optimistic they’ll find him alive.

Family and friends have searched everyday without much luck. But they say the he’s strong enough and resourceful enough that he could still be out there wandering around.

The family says Ishii left the house around eight o’clock Tuesday morning. He usually just walks within a couple of blocks for about 10 to 15 minutes. When he didn’t come back, his wife started searching the neighborhood. By the end of the day, family and friends grew increasingly concerned.

“He has dementia and he is diabetic, not insulin diabetic, but he takes pills. So we’re worried that if he’s not eating he’ll get weak or faint,” said Shane Ishii, Milton’s son.

Family and friends have been searching everyday, even going to emergency rooms at the hospitals. Shane says a couple of people said they saw his father near Campbell Industrial Park which is about five miles away. He says it’s possible, so search parties have been going out that far.

“Because he walks a lot, physically he’s strong. He can actually outwalk me as far as distance goes. Sometimes when I’m walking with him I have a hard time keeping up with him,” said Shane.

Milton is 5’4″, 145 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. Shane says even though his father is without his medicine, he is not only physically capable. He’s also resourceful, which gives the family hope that he’s still out there.

“If he gets hungry, he has enough sense to recognize a lot of what he eats, like bananas and papayas and stuff, resourceful in that sense. He’ll find a way.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.