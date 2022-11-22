HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a family of four visiting from Indiana was swimming and became swept out to ocean in an 8-10 foot surf.

The family was off the coast of Ke Iki Beach on the North Shore.

According to HOS, a 911 call came in at 10:13 a.m. to report that a man aged 38, a 35-year-old female, a teenage girl and her younger sister were struggling in the waters.

The family was able to make it to shore on their own and was greeted by lifeguards who provided medical treatment. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived to evaluate the family members, but they declined to be transported to a hospital facility for further evaluation.

HOS indicated that Ke Iki Beach does not have a lifeguard station. With the nearest tower approximately a half a mile away, lifeguards responded by ATV and truck.

Honolulu Ocean Safety provided a few safety tips for anyone choosing to experience water activities.

It is necessary to know ocean conditions for the day(s) you plan your adventure.

Long lulls in-between sets can create a false sense of safety, making patience is an important aspect of water activities.

Always check-in with lifeguards if you are not familiar with the conditions of the ocean.





