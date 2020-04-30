Family of four climb through bedroom window to escape burning home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family of four narrowly escapes as their home burnt to the ground last night in East Oahu. The Honolulu Fire Department said the blaze started at 11:31 p.m. on Kuliouou Road next to Kuliouou Neighborhood Park.

Kaikane Young, 37, Kelsey Beck, 32, and their two little boys, ages one and six-months are lucky to be alive. Beck’s sister, Kimberly Beck, said they are counting their blessings.

Beck said her sister and brother-in-law were fast asleep when the fire started. The raging inferno ripped through their one-story, single family home late Tuesday night – they barely escaped with their lives.

“They got out of the house through the window of their room. My sister and the two babies went out first,” Beck said.

After her brother-in-law made it out of the house, she said he ran next door to help their neighbors.

“They have a baby too so they ran over to make sure that they could get out of the house and get their baby out.”

Beck said unfortunately they couldn’t get their dog out in time.

“My sister and Kai had a dog so they tried to get the dog out of the house. They went to the side to try to get him to come to the window but unfortunately they couldn’t get the dog — the house erupted into flames so fast.”

“We’re still pretty shaken-up by everything. Obviously, it was very fast and very traumatizing.”

But she said thankfully everyone is doing okay.

The two boys suffered minor injuries but have been released from the hospital.

“The two babies are doing very well, being looked after by everybody…My sister and Kai are going to be in the hospital for a little bit just because of the smoke inhalation and the burns. (Doctors) want to make sure that everything is okay before they get released.”

Damage to the house, property and cars is estimated at $195,500.

Beck started a GoFundMe account to help her sister’s family get back on their feet.

“We’re so beyond grateful they were able to get out and we’re so beyond grateful for everybody who has donated,” she said.

HFD said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.