Family of eight displaced after two-alarm fire in Hauula

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HAUULA (KHON2) — Fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Hauula.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 on Kamehameha Highway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fire crews arrived to find a two-story home with black smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

A woman who was home got out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping those who lived in the home. There are the three women, a man and four girls.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories