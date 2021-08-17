Family of eight displaced after two-alarm fire in Hauula

HAUULA (KHON2) — Fire fighters battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Hauula.

It happened around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17 on Kamehameha Highway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Fire crews arrived to find a two-story home with black smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.

A woman who was home got out safely.

The American Red Cross is helping those who lived in the home. There are the three women, a man and four girls.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.