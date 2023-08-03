HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an unsettling tragedy for the Big Island community, a 71-year-old man was killed in a dog attack while walking near his home.

Police identified the victim as Robert Northrop and his family is now calling for action and justice to prevent similar attacks.

Northrop also known as Bob was no stranger to near-death experiences. According to one of his daughters, Shannon Matson, Northrop survived a catastrophic surfing accident, car and motorcycle crashes. Just last year, he spent three weeks recovering at the Queen’s Medical Center after crashing an electric bike into lava rocks.

His life came to a tragic end on Tuesday, Hawaii County police said he was the victim of an attack involving four dogs.

Hawaii County Police Department Maj. Sherry Bird said, “Witnesses were inside their house, and they hear a commotion going on. They go outside to investigate and there they see dogs attacking a gentleman.”

Police said the dog owners were not home at the time of the attack.

Bird said, “As dog owners we need to be responsible for the pets that we do have.”

Area State Representative Jeanne Kapela said stray and dangerous dogs are a top concern for her constituents. She is calling for more focus on rural communities by the county’s animal control services.

“We need to make sure that they are adequately funded and that they have enough people on the ground,” Kapela said. “And that they are working throughout the entire island not just servicing two main portions of the island. That for me is a big concern.”

Northrop’s family remains in shock by this loss.

“Myself, and my sister, Anna are absolutely shocked and devastated to find out this news about our dad,” Matson said. “While we don’t know all of the details yet, our family is committed to making sure that the dog owners are held accountable and we will do everything in our power to stop this sort of tragedy from happening to anyone else on our island home.”

HPD has not yet shared the dog owner’s name, police are investigating the incident as a “negligent failure to control a dangerous dog” case, a class B felony.

Bird said, “I can’t say with certainty that this particular owner and or the dogs were involved in previous incidents, however again that’s still part of our investigation.”

The owner surrendered all four dogs and a litter of 10 puppies to animal control.