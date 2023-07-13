HONOLULU (KHON2) — The family of Kathy Hicks, who was found murdered off Nuuanu Pali Drive back in 1982 said they’re disappointed in the jurors’ verdict that was reached on Tuesday, July 11.

Jurors found Thomas Garner not guilty of her murder after two days of deliberation. The Hicks family flew to Honolulu from Georgia for the trial and went to the same spots Kathy was last seen and where she was found.

“It was very surreal, my wife and I took pictures, Jennifer Spears, the woman that brought him to justice the first time, she took pictures with us at the scene, we brought flowers and laid them at the spot and it was very surreal, it was almost to the point where I wanted to lay down and feel my sister one more time,” said Kathy Hick’s younger brother Breylan Hicks.

Breylan Hicks told KHON2 he answered the phone the day Honolulu Police called to let the parents know that Kathy’s body had been discovered. Breylan, a self-described trouble-maker in his teenage years, said he was Mr. Hicks when police asked to speak to him, he said he’ll never forget that phone call.

“She was my best friend, Kathy was my best friend,” Breylan said. “She protected me.” Breylan also told KHON2 that he was frustrated that his sister’s case had gone cold for so many years, and decided to go into law enforcement. He is now the Captain of a police department in Georgia.

Thomas Garner, the man who was charged with Kathy’s murder but found innocent by jurors, was found guilty by Florida jurors for the murder of a woman there two years after Kathy was found.

The DNA in that case connected Garner to Hicks that September night in 1982. “I was very disappointed in the verdict,” Breylan said. “It was too many things that were too close that it could have been reasonable, very reasonable, that he did do it, and it would have been more unreasonable that somebody took her during that small amount of time that they say and murdered her. So I don’t see how they came to the verdict but, was it possible someone else did it? Yes, but was it probable? No, not at all, he was the last one with her.”

The Hicks family went down to Florida to support the family of Pamela Jane Cahanes, who like Hicks, was found strangled and beaten to death, they were able to watch Garner be convicted her murder.

The jurors in Kathy’s case were not allowed to know about the Florida case.

“The jurors, I understand they might not have known, they cost our family, my mother and my father, who are 89 and 87 years old, that closure they could have gotten and it was a very sad situation,” Breylan added. Breylan said there could have been more evidence provided.

He said once deliberations reached its second day he had a feeling one of the jurors was throwing out the possibility someone else could have murdered his sister.

“I thought someone in the jury was trying to say ‘but, it’s possible someone else could have done it,’ Yeah, but was it probable? No way, especially with with the witness statements, Kathy’s friends, who said she would never go anywhere without telling us, and she was a good person, she wouldn’t do this, and she wouldn’t do that, and they knew her, and they based all their truths on what he said and that was very disappointing,” Breylan added.

We asked Breylan if knowing Garner will serve a life sentence for Cahanes murder gives him any relief or closure. “It doesn’t mean anything, not one thing. I’m glad he wont harm or hurt anyone else. I called my mom and told her the verdict, and she has the same spirits she had back then and my mom prayed for his salvation, you know she’s a forgiving lady, and she has good spirits and tells me not to be down, but again Kathy was my best friend, she was my best friend and I got that phone call, and it stays ringing in my ear and just to see the jurors who wouldn’t look me in the eye after saying he was innocent, and now I’m sure they’re reading and knowing he killed my sister in the same exact manner beaten, raped, strangled, and even dumped down a hill, the same way he left Pamela Jane Cahanes.” — Breylan Hicks

Kathy Hicks was 25-years-old when she was discovered on a grassy slope along Nuuanu Pali Drove. She was visiting the islands from Georgia for a company softball tournament. Reports indicate she had been assaulted and strangled to death.

Witnesses provided sketches of a male she was last seen with. The male was described as having an African American mixed ethnicity, standing 5’11” to 6′ tall, weighing about 150 to 160 lbs., clean cut with black hair, and brown eyes.