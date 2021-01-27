Family of 6 displaced after car crashes into apartment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six residents were reportedly displaced from their home in Kalihi after a car apparently crashed into their apartment.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross say the family was contacted and offered help with obtaining food and shelter.





Courtesy: Thip Nguyen

No further details are available at this time.

The American Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to be ready for any need to evacuate, with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation.

Information on developing a family plan is available here. A brochure can be requested by calling 734-2101.