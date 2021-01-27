Family of 6 displaced after car crashes into apartment

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Six residents were reportedly displaced from their home in Kalihi after a car apparently crashed into their apartment.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross say the family was contacted and offered help with obtaining food and shelter.
No further details are available at this time.
The American Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to be ready for any need to evacuate, with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation.
Information on developing a family plan is available here. A brochure can be requested by calling 734-2101.