Family mourns loss of mother, child killed in car crash in Hauula

A young mother and her child died in a crash that shook the small town of Hauula on Tuesday night. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near Hauula Homestead Road.

The victim’s mother tells us her daughter Tiana Wooten and her grandson Xayden are from Waialua but they were heading to her place in Punaluu right before the crash.

Police say a white car heading southbound on Kamehameha Highway, crossed over into the opposite lane of traffic and collided with another vehicle.

31-year-old Tiana Wooten and her son Xayden were in the white car and died at the scene. Venessa Rosa heard sirens passing by. That’s when she started to get worried.

“I wanted to know what color was the vehicle and my other daughter came home and said mom I think you should check I think it’s your daughter and grandson,” said Rosa. “So we drove down here only to find both my daughter and grandson here.”

Stacie Kervin was driving home when she saw the crash scene and stopped to help.

“We were with some of the family members that were walking coming upon the accident. I’m actually a chaplain at the hospital at Tripler and what we do as a chaplain that’s what you do take care of family members to support them and pray for them,” said Kervin.

Family members came back to the scene mourning the precious lives lost.

“My daughter Tiana she was very young and left two out of three children,” said Rosa, “she’s a very hard-working mother, loving, caring, puts a smile on anyone’s face at work.”

Rosa says her grandson Xayden would’ve turned 7 years old next month.

“He’s the most loving, caring child. So soft-spoken. Loved his mom very much.”

A 35-year-old man and woman who were in the gray vehicle are from Utah and were taken to the hospital in serious condition. They were here on their honeymoon.