HONOLULU (KHON2) — A family mourns the loss of a 77-year-old man and 76-year-old woman killed in the Makiki fire Feb. 23.

The couple is identified as Patti and Danny Ching by their family. Their son Derek Ching said they were high school sweethearts and full of life.

“They’re just really, really fun people,” Derek said.

Derek, who lives in Singapore, said he was shocked when he heard both of his parents were killed after their home caught on fire.

“It feels very surreal. It’s very difficult and the kids were at school. So when they came back, we had to figure out how we were going to break the news with them as well.”

Sara Ching, granddaughter of couple, said she was shocked because she had just seen them.

“They were like happy and very lively. And then suddenly, I come back home one day, and they’re like, gone.”

“My mother had a lot of energy. She was really a fun-loving person that would know how to make a lot of people laugh,” Derek explained.

“My father was on the quieter side. He actually served in the Vietnam War. And a really good strong supporter of her and everything that she had done.”

He said they were wonderful grandparents to his daughter and son and would always spoil them whenever they came home to Hawaii to visit.

The Honolulu Fire Department classified the fire at the Ching’s apartment in Makiki as accidental, caused by an unattended portable cooking burner.

Danny Ching was found outside the home and Patti was found inside the bedroom.

Damage to the home is estimated at $543,000.

The Ching family set up a GoFundme to help cover funeral costs. Click here to make a donation.