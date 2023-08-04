HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family members are identifying the victims in the deadly H1 crash in Aiea Thursday as Ben and Dolores Lum.

“These were my parents and I’m going to miss them,” said David Lum, son of the victims. “They were special people.”

The family said the couple was likely on their way home to Salt Lake when the crash happened. The Lum ohana is grieving, but holding onto the memories their parents left behind.

“They were really great, special people; they helped the community. My dad was a contractor and built many apartment buildings. They were just very kind people,” David Lum added.

The Honolulu Police Department provided additional details into what led up to the incident.

HPD said the couple was initially rear ended while traveling eastbound on the H1 near the Kaonohi overpass.

“As a result of the initial collision, the 81-year-old motorist spun out and traveled across multiple lanes of traffic when they were broadsided by a 22-year-old male motorist,” said Maj. Stason Tanaka, Honolulu Police Department Traffic Commander.

It wasn’t the only major crash on the roads this week. Over on Maui, the community is mourning the loss of Lui and Lena Williams who died in a high speed head-on crash in Lahaina.

Maui News said in a statement:

“The Maui News sends our deepest condolences to the Williams’ family and friends. Lena Williams was an excellent carrier and took great care of her customers on her routes. We are greatly saddened by what occurred. Lena and Lui Williams will be missed by her customers and those of us that knew her at The Maui News.”

-Chris Minford, Publisher

The state reports 53 traffic fatalities this year compared to 73 the same time last year. On Oahu, police are seeing an increase with 30 traffic deaths compared to 26 during the same time in 2022.

“Keep safe distances especially on the freeway between other cars which would allow reaction time in case you need to take actions for whatever reasons,” said Maj. Tanaka.

With a deadly week on Hawaii’s roads, the Lum family said they want their tragic loss to serve as a message to all drivers.

“We got to keep safety as the number one priority. My wife got hit by a car just about a year ago and she’s recovering from that and now this happened. Guys, drive safe and let’s not get any more injuries on the road,” Lum said.

Police said the crashes remain under investigation.