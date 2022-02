PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Volunteers got together to clean up the Sunset Memorial Park cemetery in Pearl City.

The community clean-up was on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Sunset Memorial Park cemetery community clean up, Pearl City, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Larry S Veray)

Sunset Memorial Park cemetery community clean up, Pearl City, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Larry S Veray)

Sunset Memorial Park cemetery community clean up, Pearl City, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Larry S Veray)

Sunset Memorial Park cemetery community clean up, Pearl City, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 (Courtesy: Larry S Veray)

About 50 people came from the community including the families with loved ones buried there. Manalo Nimitz Lions Clubs, US Navy, US Army, Pearl City Community Church, and Pearl City neighborhood board members also participated in the clean-up.