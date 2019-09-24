Family makes difficult decision to call off search for missing hiker

The family of missing hiker Kyle Brittain called off the search for him on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The family made the difficult decision after 24 days of searching with no clues or leads.

Brittain was last seen at the Waipio Valley Overlook on August 30. Since then, there has been no sign of him.

“No backpack, no keys, no clothing, nothing,” said Kyle’s dad, Steve.

“It’s baffling, that’s the word that keeps coming up, he didn’t just spontaneously combust—he disappeared somewhere and we don’t know how or where,” he said.

Last week there was a glimmer of hope after drone footage captured night video of a man walking on nearby trails.

“Somebody was walking up the ravine at night without a flashlight, which is kind of odd there, but we sent search and rescue teams up, combed that area, dropped them off on top, swept that area, looked in the ravines, went from bottom and up and nothing,” Kyle’s dad said.

Maui search and rescue volunteers flew back to the Valley Isle Sunday after searching nearly 100 square miles by foot.

“We’ve eliminated every area, so at this point, I have no idea, I really don’t know. We can speculate all we want but we don’t have any evidence of anything,” Brittain said.

The family put out a $5,000 reward for any information leading to Kyle’s safe return or the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for his disappearance.

“We go over and over it but we just got to get back to some kind of a life, although we’re not sure what that’s going to look like yet,” Brittain said.

“We’re not giving up hope, we just don’t know what to do I mean we’ve reached that point.”

On Monday, Hawaii island police renewed their request for the public’s help in finding the 27-year-old.

Police said they’ve been following up on numerous tips from the community and Kyle’s case remains a missing person investigation.

If you have any information about Kyle call Hawaii island police at 808-935-3311 or Crimestoppers at 808-961-8300.

The Brittain family encourages people who hike the Waipio, Waimanu area to be vigilant and keep their eyes out for any clues.