Family heartbroken, remembers Maui teen who died after single-vehicle crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Family and friends of 17-year-old Tayvin Armitage are heartbroken after losing the teen in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning.

“He was like all of our baby for a really long time, and my daughters looked up to him so much and they loved him so much,” Lindsey DeShazer, Tayvin’s aunt, said about her nephew.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Chris Armitage, Tayvin’s stepdad, said the incident has crushed their entire family.

“I just anticipated that this was just a really bad injury and just never would have expected the worst-case scenario,” Chris Armitage said.

Now, Tayvin’s stepdad is remembering him as the kid with the most infectious smile. His family describes Tayvin as an animal lover and an avid explorer of the great outdoors.

“I’m proud of Tayvin’s sense of humor. Anyone would describe him as a good kid,” explained Chris Armitage. “He’s a Maui boy. He enjoyed spearfishing. He was a pretty impressive mechanic.”

Kim Ball, Tayvin’s wrestling coach, also said Tayvin was an impressive wrestler and recently helped coach the younger generation.

“His tenacity, I will always remember that. No matter how bad things got on the mat, he always came back from more.” Kim Ball, Tayvin’s wrestling coach said, describing Tayvin as a very polite and respectful young man

Like all teenagers, Tayvin had big dreams.

“I just saw an incredibly bright future for him,” said Chris Armitage.

However, at just 17, Tayvin’s future was cut short.

According to the Maui Police Department (MPD), Tayvin Armitage was driving a 1994 Pontiac Firebird heading south on the highway near Wahikuli Park at a high rate of speed. He then lost control of the vehicle and collided into a guard rail, continuing southbound across both lanes of Honoapiilani Highway and eventually through the intersection of Leialii Parkway.

The vehicle then went off the roadway, continuing southbound uncontrollably into a dirt field where it came to a stop in a ravine. Police said the vehicle eventually caught fire.

Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, according to MPD.

Tayvin was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

His family said Tuesday morning they lost their Tayvin. Now, they are pleading with others to hear their pain in the hopes that no one else will have to feel it.

“I know that so many young kids think that they’re invincible. They think it is not going to happen to them, but it just, unfortunately, it just takes that one time. And, you know, we’re just heartbroken by how much we’re gonna miss out with him. You know, because of one bad decision.” Lindsey DeShazer, Tayvin’s aunt

Tayvin’s family is now entering 2022 without their pride and joy, but they say they feel comfort in knowing he wanted to help others.

“Donating his organs is unbelievable, I think the one redeeming factor. He’s going to allow three other people to continue their lives because he lost his,” Ball added.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses. To support the Armitage family, click here.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

Tayvin’s family and friends are also hosting a Celebration of Live and Paddle Out on Sunday, Jan. 2, at D.T. Flemings Beach at 12 p.m.