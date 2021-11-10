Family, friends, Waimanalo community hold vigil for Isabella Kalua after adoptive parents arrested for alleged murder

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community, family and friends of Isabella Kalua — also known as Ariel Sellers — gathered in Waimanalo to show her that she is loved.

On Wednesday, Nov. 10, many people gathered for a candlelight vigil at the Kalua home where Ariel would have celebrated her seventh birthday Saturday, Nov. 6 — a haunting contrast to where the search for her body is ongoing only a couple of feet away.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

HPD and FBI were seen early Wednesday morning at the Kalua family’s home on Puha Street where they searched the house. Lehua Kalua, Ariel’s adopted mom, was arrested at the home on suspicion of second-degree murder. Isaac Kalua, her adoptive dad, was arrested at Building 167 at Pearl Harbor, also on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Both are being held without bail.

The vigil lasted until about 7 p.m. Wednesday night, and Ariel’s biological family mourns her as they thank the community.

“So overwhelmed, so beautiful — the community has been with us from day one. We can’t thank them enough for all of the prayers and support, and they’re still with us and there’s not much you can ask for,” said Lana Idao, Isabella’s biological aunt. “This is a start — what they did today. So, hopefully, there’s more in the process to get some closure. So, it’s just patience.”

On Sunday, Sept. 12, Ariel was reported as missing from her Waimanalo home that she lived at with the Kalua’s.

Officials said the investigation in Waimanalo could last until Thursday, and authorities were seen bringing beds, boxes and a vacuum cleaner out of the home as evidence.

“We are conducting a search of the home today and, probably, into tomorrow,” stated Honolulu Police Maj Ben Moszkowicz. “If we’re unable to locate remains there, then a big part of what we’re asking for is people who have seen the Kaluas between August and September.”

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

Some of Ariel’s family arrived at 7 a.m. Wednesday and plan to return Thursday, Nov. 11, as police continue their investigation.