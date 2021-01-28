Family, friends, HPD honor second anniversary of deadly Kakaako crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) set up an impaired driver checkpoint for the second year in a row on the day and time an accused impaired driver plowed through pedestrians, leaving three people dead and injuring six others in January, 2019.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

It is a loss Melissa Lau said she will never get over. Her husband, Travis Lau, was among the three people who lost their lives. He was an anesthesiologist beloved by his patients and peers.

“The images are just so traumatic, you know, I’m never going to get that out of my mind,” Lau said. “Seeing the images on the news, seeing the images on the newspaper, so many want to talk about it, so many people want to tell me about what they saw and it’s not easy to hear those things.”

Police said, the man behind the wheel was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when he drove over a concrete island at the intersection of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamakee Street. A visitor from Japan and a visitor from Pennsylvania were also killed by the impact.

Lt. James Slayter with HPD’s traffic division responded to the scene two years ago. He said, he will encourage the impaired checkpoint to continue on the yearly basis.

“Senseless, tragic, until something like this affects you, you’re not going to understand the severity,” Lt. Slayter said. “But two years ago this day we suffered the loss of three lives at the hand of an impaired driver.”

Lau said, she wants her husband’s life not to be forgotten and wants others to see the pain a loss like this can cause. She said, this was not an accident and could have been avoided.

“We didn’t drink, we didn’t drive recklessly, we did everything right,” Lau said. “We never ever thought something like this would happen to us.”

The driver, Alins Sumand, was charged with three counts of manslaughter. A trail is scheduled for February, 2021.