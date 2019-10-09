Family Feud holds first ever auditions in Hawaii

KHON2 (HONOLULU) – Thousands of families in Hawaii applied for a chance to be on “Family Feud,” but only 600 were invited to audition in front of producers.

The game show held its first ever tryouts in the Aloha state at the Hawaii Convention Center on October 5th and 6th.

The game show, hosted by comedian Steve Harvey, films in Los Angeles. But in order to be invited to a taping, local families had to impress producers in a mock game.

Those who made a lasting impression will get the chance to compete.

The next season of “Family Feud,” which airs on KHON2, begins filming in 2020.