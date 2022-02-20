Family cats die in Wailua fire on Kauai

The family cats died in a house fire in Wailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 19 (courtesy: Kaua’i Fire Department)

WAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) – Fire fighters put out a blaze at a two-story home in Wailua on Kauai.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Fire crews found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

It took about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. The fire was completely out shortly after.

No one was home.

No one was injured.

Fire crews said two cats died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Officials say the cost of damage is about $470,000.