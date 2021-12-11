Family cat missing after HFD extinguishes Maili building fire

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 82-year-old male and a 67-year-old female are safe after firefighters extinguished a Maili building fire; however, the family cat was nowhere to be found.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) reported the incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, at a single-family home on Waapuhi Street.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Firefighters arrived at the scene around 7:15 p.m. and discovered heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the home.

Two occupants — the male and female — were able to safely evacuate uninjured, and after searching for the family’s cat, HFD reported the animal is still missing. The blaze was fully extinguished at 7:41 p.m.

Interested in jewelry heists gone wrong, other strange news? Check out Weird News

According to HFD, both occupants refused treatment from Honolulu EMS, and no other injuries were reported. It is currently unknown what caused the fire, as well as what the damage estimate costs are.