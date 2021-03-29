Family and friends confirm identity of Aiea man shot and killed outside of his own home

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Family and friends tell us Malakai Maumalanga was shot and killed outside of his Aiea home on Saturday night.

Those who knew him say, he had a heart of gold and his death is a loss for the entire community. 

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

Spencer Chun says Mo was an ex-gang member, but turned his life around.

For the last 20 years, Mo has been giving back – working at Adult Friends for Youth.

His passion was helping other kids who were just like him get a better future.

Police have opened a murder investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Afternoon showers expected to start the week

More Top Stories

Trending Stories