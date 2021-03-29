Family and friends confirm identity of Aiea man shot and killed outside of his own home

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Family and friends tell us Malakai Maumalanga was shot and killed outside of his Aiea home on Saturday night.

Those who knew him say, he had a heart of gold and his death is a loss for the entire community.

Spencer Chun says Mo was an ex-gang member, but turned his life around.

For the last 20 years, Mo has been giving back – working at Adult Friends for Youth.

His passion was helping other kids who were just like him get a better future.

Police have opened a murder investigation.

No arrests have yet been made.